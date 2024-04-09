



This ambitious aim is contingent upon a major increase in domestic participation in the Su-30MKI program. Through this modification process, the IAF hopes to achieve an astounding 78% indigenization of the fighter aircraft. This will effectively turn the Su-30MKI from a Russian platform into an aircraft that is mostly constructed and maintained in India.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has its Su-30MKI fighter jets ready for a long trip. These potent aircraft are expected to remain in service until the middle of the 50s thanks to a suggested integration and upgrade program.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been tasked by the IAF with investigating ways to prolong the lifespan of the Su-30MKI fleet in order to meet the operational target by 2050. At present, the service life of a single Su-30MKI is around 6,000 flight hours, which translates to approximately 30–40 years of operation.





The IAF wants to increase this by 1,500 hours, which could give each aircraft an extra 10 to 15 years of service.





Working with the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) to create domestic modifications for the AL-31F engine that drives the Su-30MKI is a crucial component of this life extension plan.





This is especially important as HAL currently produces a sizable 87.7% of the engine’s parts in India. These engines’ operating life will be prolonged by domestic upgrades, which will additionally





The final two Su-30MKI units built under a prior order in 2021 were just delivered to the IAF. The go-ahead was then given for HAL to produce 12 more Su-30MKIs. New aircraft will take the place of a Su-30MKI that was lost in an accident back in 2001.





The aircraft will require minimal Russian assistance after all Indian enhancements suggested by the HAL are implemented, including new avionics, AESA radar, mission computer, IRST system, and all other significant Russian sensors that are to be replaced with Indian ones. The Airframe’s sturdy construction will guarantee that aircraft life extension is possible even in the absence of OEM support.







