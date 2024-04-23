



New Delhi: Amid mounting war crises across the world, India is trying to empower and equip itself. Of late, India has carried out a slew of missile tests that have made its neighbours, especially China, edgy and anxious.









India has been conducting missile tests one after the other. It has issued a NOTAM with regard to its next test scheduled between May 1 and May 3. Set to take off in the Bay of Bengal, the range of this missile test is approximately 985 kilometers. Looking at India’s successive missile tests and India’s growing military muscle, China seems to be getting restless and uneasy. While India has conducted several missile tests recently, the one to hog the limelight is Agni-5. The missile test was held on March 11.





In recent days, the missiles tested by India that have caught the attention of China and Pakistan are:





Agni-5





On March 11, India took its adversaries by surprise as it successfully tested the Agni-5 missile. This missile is developed by DRDO. Equipped with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) technology, the missile can carry multiple nuclear warheads at the same time. This also reflects India’s success in developing smaller nuclear bombs.





Agni-5, which can reach Beijing and the entire Pakistan, is India’s longest-range nuclear ballistic missile, boasting a range of 5,000 to 7,000 kilometers. The missile stands at 17 meters in height and has a diameter of 2 meters. It weighs 50 tons and has the capability to carry warheads of up to 1.5 tons. The missile can clock at 24 times faster than the speed of sound. With the Agni-5 test, India has become the sixth country in the world to possess a missile system equipped with MIRV technology.





New Generation Agni-Prime Ballistic Missile





On April 3, DRDO successfully conducted the test of the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. The missile is capable of launching attacks on multiple targets simultaneously and can be equipped with MIRV warheads. Its attacking range is up to 2000 kilometers. This missile can carry high-intensity explosives, thermobaric, or nuclear weapons. Warheads weighing from 1500 to 3000 kilograms can be mounted on it. The missile weighs 11,000 kilograms. Solid fuel is used in the missile. Agni Prime is a two-stage missile.





Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM)





DRDO carried out the test of the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) weapon development system at PFFR in Rajasthan on April 13. All trials of the MPATGM missile have been done. The missile has a weight of 14.50 kg and 4.3 feet in length. Two people are required to operate the MPATGM missile. The range of the MPATGM missile ranges from 200 meters to 2.50 km. Tandem charge heat and penetration warheads can be fitted in the MPATGM missile.





Nirbhaya Missile Test





On Thursday, India carried out a test of the indigenous engine-powered cruise missile Nirbhaya. It has the capability to fly at low altitudes, which helps it evade radar detection and attack enemy targets. The power of this missile has increased with the installation of indigenous engines. The missile has met all the test criteria, while achieving a speed of approximately 1,111 kilometers per hour during the test. Its range can reach 1,500 kilometers.





What Is NOTAM?





NOTAM means a Notice to Airmen. It is also known as Notice to Air Mission. It is a notice that contains vital information about air navigation. NOTAMs are issued by national aviation authorities.





The information may be concerning changes to any aeronautical facility, services, procedures, regulations and other aspects – including hazards — of flight operations. These notices are meant to ensure that pilots and other flight personnel are safe and they are well-informed about the conditions, which contributes to the safety of all airspace users.





NOTAMs are issued for a host of reasons, including hazards such as air-shows, parachute jumps, flights by important figures such as heads of state; closed runways, taxiways, military exercises with resulting airspace restrictions, and so on.





(With Agency Input)







