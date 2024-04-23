ISRO To Conduct Big Integrated Drop Test of Unmanned Crew Module For Gaganyaan Mission
ISRO has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the test. The test could be conducted within the week.
The crew capsule, constructed from robust materials like aluminium and steel, will be underslung on a Chinook helicopter. Upon reaching the designated altitude, it will be released over the sea, initiating a series of parachute deployments that will slow its descent.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to conduct the first Integrated Air-Drop Test of the Gaganyaan Crew Module. This critical test is set to validate the parachute system and the capsule, essential for the safe return of astronauts from space.
The air-drop test involves dropping the crew capsule from an altitude of approximately 3.5 to 4 kilometres using an Indian Air Force helicopter. The test will assess the functionality, deployment, tensions, stabilisation, and nominal descent of the parachutes designed to ensure the crew module's safe splashdown in the Bay of Bengal.
A graphic showing the integrated drop test of the Gaganyaan Crew Module (Photo: ISRO)
This test marks one of the final major preparatory steps before the Gaganyaan mission's first uncrewed orbital flight. The crew module, equipped with advanced life support systems and emergency abort mechanisms, is crucial for the safety and success of future manned missions.
While ISRO has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the test, the exact date remains under wraps. However, sources close to the project suggest that the test could be conducted within the week, weather and technical preparations permitting.
This air-drop test is not just a procedural requirement but a demonstration of ISRO's commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards for its astronauts.
The test's success will be a significant milestone, bringing India closer to its goal of conducting its first human spaceflight, scheduled between 2024 and 2025.
The Gaganyaan mission is not just a demonstration to India's growing capabilities in space technology but also a pivotal moment in its pursuit to become a leading player in the global space community.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier introduced the four astronauts, all of them Indian Air Force test pilots, who have been chosen to lead the mission. They are Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan, Group Captain Ajith Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.
