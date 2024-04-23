



ISRO has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the test. The test could be conducted within the week. This test marks one of the final major preparatory steps





The crew capsule, constructed from robust materials like aluminium and steel, will be underslung on a Chinook helicopter. Upon reaching the designated altitude, it will be released over the sea, initiating a series of parachute deployments that will slow its descent.





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to conduct the first Integrated Air-Drop Test of the Gaganyaan Crew Module. This critical test is set to validate the parachute system and the capsule, essential for the safe return of astronauts from space.





The air-drop test involves dropping the crew capsule from an altitude of approximately 3.5 to 4 kilometres using an Indian Air Force helicopter. The test will assess the functionality, deployment, tensions, stabilisation, and nominal descent of the parachutes designed to ensure the crew module's safe splashdown in the Bay of Bengal.



