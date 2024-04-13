



India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) creating a no-fly zone over the Bay of Bengal region, hinting at a potential missile test scheduled between April 21 and 24, 2024, according to a tweet by Detresfa (@detresfa_) specializing in open-source intelligence.





The designated trajectory covers a large area of around 980-kilometer, signifying a possible test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM). The ITCM is a sub-sonic cruise missile designed for long-range deterrence which the DRDO has had mixed success with its development.





However, officially there is no confirmation (obviously for reasons of national security) by DRDO regarding the specific type of missile which will undergo the test. In view of the vast airspace the extended version of BrahMos-ER could also be a possibility.





This news comes amidst Chinese spy ships lurking around the strategic Indian Ocean region surrounding the Indian coast.





Our Bureau







