



New Delhi: The Indian Army's top leadership has announced plans to bolster the innovation capabilities of the Army Design Bureau (ADB) and establish its cells at Command Headquarters. It proposes to incorporate cutting-edge technology for future capability development, with a focus on self-reliance (Atmanirbharta).





The decision was made during the Army Commanders’ Conference that concluded on April 2. The Indian Army stated that organisational and procedural changes would be implemented to ensure the adoption of advanced technologies for future capabilities, stressing on self-reliance.





Established in 2016, the ADB has been fostering collaboration between the industry, academia, Defence PSUs, and DRDO to develop fully indigenous solutions, providing a strategic advantage over adversaries.





Further, during the conference, discussions included the exploration of creating a separate fund to support the initiative, nominating test bed brigades/formations for efficient trials, and incorporating holistic sustenance requirements in future procurements.





The Army also plans to collaborate with other ministries to optimise resources and enhance infrastructure development in border areas.





Emphasis was placed on aligning training with technological advancements to harness the innovation potential of the Indian defence industry.





In line with this, Human Resource Management policies will be revised to facilitate the absorption of advanced technology and training infrastructure.





Additionally, there are plans to explore the creation of an Adversarial Force for realistic wargaming and training.





Army Chief General Manoj Pande urged senior leadership to continue pursuing transformation and technology absorption, while also advocating for seamless situational awareness and doctrinal reforms to address future operational challenges.





