



The documents submitted by the Pakistani authorities to back the claims which were published in the newspaper were unverified and hence, raised doubts over the authenticity of the claims.





India's Ministry of External Affairs, in a strongly worded comment, denied the allegations of carrying out targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan, as was reported by the UK daily, The Guardian.





The ministry, reiterating its earlier statement, said that all the allegations were "false and malicious anti-India propaganda". The ministry, quoting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said that targeted killings in other countries were "not the government of India's policy".





What Does The Report Say?



The remarks of India's ministry were part of the report published in The Guardian in which it has been claimed that New Delhi "has implemented a policy of targeting those it considers hostile to India".





The report claimed that nearly 20 such killings of terrorists were swiftly carried out by the Indian intelligence agency RAW since the brutal attack on Pulwama, which was allegedly carried out by Pakistan in 2019.





It was further reported by the UK daily that the attacks were inspired by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and Russia's KGB.





India's Continuous Rejection of 'Absurd' Claims Made On Global Level



This is not the first time such 'absurd' claims have been made against India on a global level.





India was earlier accused by the United States and Canada of plotting to kill Khalistani terrorists on foreign soil.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September last year went on to claim that there were "credible allegations" which proved the involvement of India in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





Nijjar was a Canadian citizen and a wanted terrorist in India, He was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey in June. The allegations were rejected by India as "absurd".





The United States later claimed that an attempt to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was foiled by them. According to the US, the plot to kill Pannun was orchestrated by Indian national Nikhil Gupta along with an un-named Indian government official.





Reacting to this, former foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, "India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on our own national security interests as well. Issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by relevant departments."





