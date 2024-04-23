

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to retain his post of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president following the general council meeting, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported citing sources that the PML-N's general council meeting would be held in the first week of May in which a recommendation to make Nawaz Sharif the party's president would be tabled.





Nawaz Sharif, who was heading the party until his disqualification in the Panama case in 2018, is likely to be elected as the PML-N president unopposed.





In the general council meeting, restructuring of the party from the centre to the district level would also be considered. A recommendation to separate government and party positions would also be presented and discussed, ARY News reported.





It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister was disqualified from holding any public position after being convicted in 2018.





Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the Accountability Court in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. The accountability court had awarded a 10-year jail term with an eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case and a 7-year sentence in the Al-Azizia reference. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and USD 25 million.





ARY News reported that the court also disqualified Sharif from holding public office for 10 years.





However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia reference on November 29 and December 12 last year respectively. After the acquittals, the former prime minister also contested the General Elections 2024 and emerged victorious from NA-130 Lahore.





