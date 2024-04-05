

A Naxalite was gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Friday, a police official said. The encounter took place in a forest under Kirandul police station limits when District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, the official said.

"The operation was launched on Thursday based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in Purangel, Badepalli, Doditumnar and Gampur areas. After the exchange of fire ended, the body of a male Naxalite and a weapon were recovered from the spot. Further details are awaited as the operation is still underway," he said.





With this incident, the number of Naxalites killed in separate encounters in the seven districts in Bastar region this year has reached 47, the official said. On Tuesday, 13 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district in the region.





Bijapur district is in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19.





(With Agency Inputs)







