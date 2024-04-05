



Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to leave for his first foreign visit since his election, to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, reported Geo News, citing the foreign office.





Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting the Arab nation for three days.





"Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from April 6-8, 2024, during the last days of Ramadan. This would be the Prime Minister's first foreign visit since his election," the foreign office said in a statement.





PM Shehbaz will be accompanied by Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence; Finance, Information and Economic Affairs, according to Geo News.





Moreover, he will also perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi in Madina.





During the visit, PM Shehbaz is expected to meet the Crown Prince and Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest.





The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments, as reported by Geo News.





According to the sources, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and PM Shehbaz would also hold discussions on various projects during the meeting.





The premier would also renew his invitation to the Saudi PM to visit Pakistan.





During his stay, multiple development projects would be finalised, along with bilateral cooperation in several sectors, including agriculture, between the two countries, Geo News reported, citing sources.





Sources further mentioned that Saudi Arabia was expected to invest USD 1 billion in the Reko Diq project as well.





Before his visit, the premier would hold discussions with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, they added.





