India's most wanted terrorist, Hafiz Saeed, is admitted to a hospital in Pakistan and is fighting for his life in ICU. According to reports, Hafiz Saeed was recently poisoned by an unknown person and after that, he was rushed to the hospital.





According to the reports, the terrorist Saeed is undergoing treatment amid tight security by Pakistani authorities. As soon as the news came out, social media got filled with netizens' reactions and Hafiz Saeed became the trending topic on X (formerly Twitter).





Some people on X said the reports came after Prime Minister Modi assured the people that India would no terrorists and, if needed, they would enter into the enemy's territory and hunt them down.





Netizens are reacting on social media after the reports came that the terrorist was admitted to the hospital. Shrutii shared a picture and wrote on X, "Hafiz Saeed is poisoned by an Unknown Man and currently he is in ICU. The unknown man did his duty very well..."





Indu said "Modi ji: Is this news about Hafiz Saeed confirmed, right?





Mota Bhai: Before carrying out the mission, a satisfactory test of poison was done in the jail of UP. There is no question of escape."





S Garg shared a picture of Hafiz Saeed on X and wrote, "Will enter the house and kill Terrorist, Hafiz Saeed is the murderer of 166 people and was the mastermind of 26/11. During the Congress era, terrorists like Kasab were fed biryani. In Modi's era, terrorists are being fed "poisonous kheer". @zoo_bear Your face is black..."





Another user, Raman x targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and journalist Barkha Dutt and said, "Big Big loss for Barkha Dutt and Rahul Gandhi's congress #HafizSaeed considered them as his friends in India: * #BarkhaDutt (@ 1:02 min) * #Congress Party Big hearted."





