

New Delhi: India on Friday said that it is a "positive development" that the Taliban is restoring property rights for Afghan Hindus and Sikhs in the country.

"We have also seen reports. If the Taliban administration has decided to restore property rights to Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan...I mean, who are their nationals, it is something which is a positive development. That is how we look at it," the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing on Friday.





Jaiswal responded to a question asked about the reports stating that the Taliban justice ministry has come up with some solutions for the property problems that the minorities were facing and that property rights have been restored to the Hindus, and the Sikhs.





Notably, the Land-Grabbing Prevention and Restitution Commission has started investigating cases of usurped land belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities across the country, reported Kabul-based Ariana News on March 10.





The Ministry of Justice had said in a statement it instructed technical teams in the capital and in provinces to identify usurped land belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities and land at risk of being grabbed.





