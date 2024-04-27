



Russia has asked its Asian allies to ramp up military exercises, claiming “direct threat” from the U.S.-led West in the region. At an SCO meeting, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu tried to convince member states India, China, Iran, Pakistan and others for its proposal.





“I believe that everyone present shares the opinion that the deployment of military infrastructure in the region by the United States and its allies is unacceptable,” he said at the meeting, Reuters reported.





(With Agency Inputs)







