



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Friday said that one of the two slain terrorists killed in Nowpora, Sopore gunfight has been identified as Saifullah and the identity of second one is being ascertained.





Talking to reporters, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Bhirdi said that two terrorists were killed in Nowpora encounter. ” As per the documents recovered from the slain, one terrorist has been identified as Saifullah, ” he said, adding that identity of second one is being ascertained.





He said the successful operation reflects the alertness of security forces ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Kashmir.





“We are committed to provide safe and secure environment for Lok Sabha polls,” he said. The IGP said that arms, ammunition and incriminating material has been recovered from the slain terrorists.





