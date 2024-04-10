



New Delhi: Saurabh Kumar, presently serving as India's ambassador to Belgium, has been concurrently accredited as India's next ambassador to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.





Saurabh Kumar is also expected to take up the assignment shortly.





In their release, the MEA stated, "Shri Saurabh Kumar (IFS:1989), presently Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Belgium, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with residence in Brussels."





"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement added.





The diplomatic relations between India and Luxembourg were established in 1947. Since then, India and Luxembourg have enjoyed close, warm and friendly relations, rooted in a shared commitment to the Rule of Law, democratic values and development.





The relationships are characterised by a high degree of understanding and appreciation of each other's concerns and interests, according to the MEA.





Earlier on Tuesday, the 2nd round of India-Luxembourg Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) took place in New Delhi, with the discussions centring on bilateral relations and emphasis laid on the early conclusion of a comprehensive, balanced and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement.





During the consultations, the two sides not only expressed happiness at the growing financial sector collaboration between the two nations, but also discussed ways to further expand economic links and deepen cooperation in areas of finance, steel, space, ICT (Information and communications technology), innovation, start-ups, manufacturing, automotive, health, sustainable development, renewable energy, and the fight against climate change.





Moreover, the consultations were institutionalised as an outcome of the bilateral summit between the prime ministers of India and Luxembourg in November 2020.





