



New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been garnering a lot of wishes from across the world in the last year and a half. Under S Somanath, ISRO successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 which made a soft landing on the South Pole region of the moon; following that, India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1 was also successful. Recently, in a press conference, S Somanath revealed that the next lunar mission by ISRO, the Chandrayaan-4 is being developed and that this project will be the first step towards India landing an astronaut on the moon. Know all the latest updates about the Chandrayaan-4 project.



S Somnath further said that ISRO is working on plenty of other projects ranging from rocket and satellite projects to technology development projects. “There are plenty. We have major projects, rocket projects, we have satellite projects, application projects and technology development projects. Rocket projects are around 5-10, satellite projects are about 30-40, and application projects are in 100s and R&D projects are in 1000s,” he added.





Apart from the above-mentioned projects, ISRO is also working on another major Indian mission, which is the Gaganyaan Project where a crew of astronauts will be launched into space for three days and its aim will be to bring them back to earth by landing on the Indian waters. The astronauts for this project have also been confirmed and are undergoing rigorous training; their names were revealed by PM Modi himself.





(With Agency Inputs)







