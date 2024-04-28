



A person was injured in a firing incident in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said. The injured is a village defence guard (VDG).





The firing was reported from Panara village of Basantgarh when a patrolling party of VDGs confronted some suspiciously moving persons, believed to be terrorists, in a forest area, they said. Police activated security in Basantgarh police station limits of Udhampur district after receiving information on suspicious movement in the area.





Meanwhile, media along with civilians were advised not to run unofficial and unverified reports on the incident. Currently, the Special Operations Group (Jammu and Kashmir) along with the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are cordoning off the area.





A few days ago, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Nowpora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday. A senior police official, confirming the encounter, stated that they had received intelligence regarding the presence of two terrorists. Subsequently, a joint operation was launched with the army and CRPF, based on information gathered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.





(With Agency Inputs)







