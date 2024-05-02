



Kulgam: Two terrorists were killed in an anti-terror operation conducted by security forces in the Redwani Payeen area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday, officials said.





The bodies of the terrorists have been recovered, as confirmed by the Kashmir Zone Police. Their identities are yet to be ascertained by the authorities.





"Bodies of 02 #terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity & affiliation being ascertained. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.





Earlier in the day, a fierce exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir's Kulgam.





However, there was no official word if the terrorists engaging in a firefight with the forces were the ones behind the Poonch attack.





An Indian Air Force officer was killed and four others injured after suspected terrorists from across the border targeted a convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on May 4. The area where the attack took place lies between Surankote's Sanai Top and Mendhar's Gursai area in the border district.





"An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district," an official said earlier. The injured personnel were evacuated to Udhampur for treatment on IAF choppers, where one of them succumbed.





The forces, meanwhile, intensified search operations from the Surankote to the Jarran Wali Gali areas, in light of the May 4 Poonch attack. Heavy security deployment was seen throughout the Union Territory following the attack on the Air Force convoy.





