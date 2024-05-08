



Basit Dar, a notorious terrorist sought by security forces, died in a encounter with security forces in Khudwani, Kashmir, as disclosed by a senior police official. The clash, marked by intense gunfire, resulted in Dar's death, a significant triumph for the forces given his role in orchestrating numerous militant assaults, particularly in Srinagar.





Identified as a commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Dar had been implicated in 18 instances of terrorism dating back to 2021. Originating from Redwani’s Kulgam, he had absconded from his residence three years ago, subsequently aligning with the TRF, according to reports. Notably, the National Investigation Agency had previously offered a reward of ₹10 lakh for any information leading to Dar's whereabouts.