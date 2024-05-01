



German drive solutions provider RENK Group announced on 29 April 2024 that it is expanding its presence in India





By 2025 a new production site for military and civil applications will be built in the Defence Industrial Corridor of Tamil Nadu state. RENK will realise this project together with renowned developer Horizon Industrial Parks, which is owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate Funds.





The official start of construction was announced at a ground breaking ceremony by Andre Neumann, CEO of the RENK Group’s Marine and Industrial segment, Praveen Mohan, managing director of Indian subsidiary RENK Gears Pvt Ltd, and Urvish Rambhia, principal at Blackstone.





The new plant will be located at Shoolagiri Park, a large industrial estate owned and managed by Horizon. On behalf of RENK, Horizon will build an office complex, production halls and a warehouse. After the planned opening in the first quarter of 2025, gearboxes, transmissions and couplings for military and civil applications will be manufactured at the site.





The ground breaking ceremony at Shoolagiri Park marks a significant milestone in RENK Group’s global expansion strategy as it brings the company closer to the politically and economically important Indo-Pacific region. The new production facility will enable RENK to strengthen its presence in the Indian market while optimising its global supply chains.





“I am very pleased to accompany this important moment in RENK’s history here in India,” Neumann was quoted as saying in a company press release. “RENK and India have enjoyed a trusting relationship for decades. For this reason it was a logical step to expand our production capacities in one of the most dynamic countries in the world. We are proud and grateful to continue driving the growth of the RENK Group together with our great local partners in India.”





Mohan stated, “This is a milestone event for RENK in India. Investments for the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for RENK products in defence and industrial applications shows the high commitment of RENK Group for ‘Make In India’ and to our customers and partners in India. Once completed, this facility significantly increases the production capacity and opens up opportunities for localising well-known RENK products in India for India and neighbouring countries.”





“Horizon Industrial Parks has carved a niche in the industrial and logistics real estate sector by offering plug-and-play solutions to manufacturing companies looking to expand in India,” added Rambhia. “In the past year we have collaborated with multiple customers to develop bespoke factory facilities for complex process industries including auto components, specialty chemicals, cold chain and packaging. We are excited to welcome RENK Gears Pvt Ltd to the Horizon family and are committed to delivering a best-in-class facility for them while they focus on growing their business.”





