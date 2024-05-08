



Chandigarh: Indian Army's Kharga Corps, under the aegis of Army's Western Command, successfully conducted a three-day joint exercise with the IAF at multiple locations in Punjab.





The exercise was conducted to refine processes and validate employment of attack helicopters in support of mechanised operations in developed terrain, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.





The Gagan Strike-II exercise, which incorporated Apache and ALH-WSI helicopters, Unarmed Aerial Vehicles and special forces of Indian Army, was aimed at validating various force multipliers in support of ground offensive by strike corps along with live firing by helicopters as demanded by mechanised forces during offensive manoeuvres, the statement said.





The recent exercise showcased high levels of synergy and jointmanship among the two services, it said.





The focus was to practise centralised and decentralised attack helicopter missions duly supported by other force multipliers in a dense air defence environment and engagement of planned and impromptu targets in the battlefield, it said.





Ground force commanders exercised employment of aerial assets, including drones for enhanced situational awareness and destruction of mobile and static targets.





The exercise enabled formations and units of Western Command to execute joint operations, with seamless integration of all ground and aerial assets to achieve laid down objectives.





Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, general officer commanding-in-chief Western Command, and GOC Kharga Corps complimented all ranks of Kharga Corps, Indian Air Force and Army Aviation for their professional excellence and synergy of effort in conduct of integrated operations, the statement said.





(With Agency Inputs)







