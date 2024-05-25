



If all things go as per Google’s plan, the tech giant will export the drones it makes in India to countries like the US and Australia. Alphabet’s subsidiary, Wing LLC, which specialises in drone delivery services, will be spearheading the manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu





The tech giant is reportedly in discussions with the Tamil Nadu government to establish production facilities for drones. If things go as per Google’s plan, the tech giant will export the drones it makes in India to countries like the US and Australia, as per a report by Moneycontrol.





The move aligns with Google’s broader strategy to diversify its manufacturing footprint and leverage India’s skilled workforce and conducive business environment.





Wing has already established itself as a key player in the drone delivery space, offering its services to businesses across the US, Europe, and Australia.





With the setting up of drone assembly lines in Tamil Nadu, Wing aims to solidify its global operations and cater to the increasing demand for autonomous delivery solutions in India.





The Indian government’s proactive measures to promote domestic drone production have further incentivised companies like Google to invest in the country’s manufacturing ecosystem.





India’s drone market is set to see exponential growth. Projections indicate that India will be a $13 billion market by 2030.





In addition to drone manufacturing, Google is also planning to produce Pixel smartphones locally in India. Reports suggest that the company is in advanced talks with Foxconn and Dixon to assemble Pixel phones in Tamil Nadu.





Google’s foray into local manufacturing of drones and smartphones signifies a significant milestone in India’s technology landscape.





It not only reinforces India’s position as a key manufacturing hub but also presents new opportunities for employment generation and technological innovation in the country.





