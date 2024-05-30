



Hyderabad: Jeh Aerospace, a manufacturer of aerospace and defence components, tools, and assemblies, has entered into a long-term manufacturing partnership with US-based G.S. Precision, Inc. The focus of this collaboration is the dedicated manufacturing of precision machine components for commercial aero-engines. The production facility for these critical components will be established at Jeh Aerospace’s facility in Hyderabad, India.





This strategic partnership aims to enhance the production capabilities and quality of precision components used in aero-engines. By leveraging Jeh Aerospace’s expertise and G.S. Precision’s global leadership in aerospace and defence component manufacturing, the collaboration is poised to contribute significantly to the aviation industry.





This joint venture represents a significant step toward strengthening India’s aerospace manufacturing sector and underscores the importance of precision engineering in modern aviation





About GS Precision





Based in Brattleboro, VT, G.S. Precision is a leading manufacturer of complex, high-precision components and specialty hardware used in a variety of mission-critical aerospace and defence applications. For more than 60 years, the Company has utilized state-of-the-art, proprietary manufacturing processes and technologies to deliver a diverse set of components used in both new production and the aftermarket.





About Jeh Aerospace





Jeh Aerospace specializes in the precision manufacturing of aerospace and defence components, tools, and assemblies. Headquartered in the U.S. and with advanced manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad, India, the company produces high-quality parts that adhere to international standards, alleviating aerospace supply chain constraints, especially at Tier-1 and Tier-2 levels. Jeh Aerospace was founded by Vishal R Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, who led the joint ventures of major US aerospace OEMs with the renowned Tata Group in India. The company is backed by the global venture capital firm General Catalyst.





