



SRINAGAR: The Indian Army has concluded “Operation Redwani Payeen,” eliminating three terrorists after a vigil of 40 hours, officials said on Thursday.





In a post on X from the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps official handle, it was said, “A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem.”





“The Chinar Corps remains committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in Kashmir,” it added.





Meanwhile, security forces neutralised the third terrorist in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday.





On Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the area.





(With Agency Inputs)







