Deputy High Commissioner of India to Kenya Rohit Vadhwana hands over food and medical aid

The Kenyan government has received food and medical aid to support victims of floods in the country.





The relief items were received by the chairman of the Floods Disaster Coordinating Committee Major-Gen John Koimo in Mombasa.





“As head of the committee, I thank India for this support,” Koimo said.





Kenya has experienced floods in most counties, particularly in Tana River, Kilifi, Nairobi, Nakuru, eastern and western regions that have left more than 200 people dead and thousands displaced from their homes.





Rohit Vadhwana, John Koimo and Mwanaisha Chidzuga converse during the handover. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]





The Deputy High Commissioner of India to Kenya Rohit Vadhwana handed over the items to Koimo.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







