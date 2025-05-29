



The S-400 system and the jointly-manufactured BrahMos missiles were used by India in the conflict with Pakistan and their performance was exemplary, said Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov.





Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, marked a significant evolution in the country’s military strategy and showcased the effectiveness of its advanced missile systems and strategic defence partnerships.





During the four-day conflict that followed the initial strikes, the Indian Armed Forces relied heavily on two standout platforms: the S-400 air defence system and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Both systems played pivotal roles in India’s operational success and have since been recognized for their exemplary performance by both Indian and Russian officials.





The S-400 Triumf, one of the world’s most advanced air defence systems, was deployed to intercept and neutralize incoming Pakistani drones and missiles. According to multiple reports, the S-400 demonstrated remarkable efficacy, shooting down multiple air-launched cruise missiles and drones, and even achieving a world record by intercepting a high-value aerial target at a distance of 314 kilometres—reportedly a Pakistan Air Force Saab Erieye-2000 airborne early warning and control aircraft.





This capability not only protected Indian airspace but also significantly degraded Pakistan’s ability to conduct long-range strikes. The system’s performance has silenced previous criticisms and underscored its value in high-intensity, modern warfare scenarios.





Complementing the S-400, the BrahMos missile—a product of Indo-Russian collaboration—was used to launch precision strikes against Pakistani military installations. The BrahMos, known for its speed and accuracy, was employed to target and destroy several key Pakistani airbases and other military sites, demonstrating what Indian officials described as “ruthless precision, raw power, and fierce pride”.





The missile’s effectiveness in actual combat conditions has further validated the strategic partnership between India and Russia, with both sides expressing satisfaction over the results of their joint venture and expressing interest in expanding their collaboration.





Beyond the battlefield, the conflict highlighted the importance of advanced missile systems and strong strategic partnerships in strengthening national defence. The S-400 and BrahMos are not just symbols of technological prowess but also of the deep-rooted defence ties between India and Russia.





The Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, emphasised the ongoing discussions for the procurement of additional S-400 units, reflecting a mutual commitment to furthering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. He also praised the BrahMos missile program as a successful model of joint design and production, with promising prospects for future expansion.





Operation Sindoor served as a full-scale validation of India’s defence transformation, underpinned by the integration of advanced indigenous and jointly developed systems. The S-400 and BrahMos emerged as the “top guns” of the conflict, each playing a critical role in protecting Indian interests and projecting power.





Their success reinforces the argument that both advanced missile systems and strong strategic partnerships are essential for national defence—each complementing the other in ensuring military preparedness and deterrence in an increasingly complex security environment.





Based On TOI Report







