



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, while leading a multi-party delegation to Panama in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor, delivered a robust message reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. At an event organised by the Indian Embassy in Panama City, Tharoor made it unequivocally clear that India will not "turn the other cheek" but will respond decisively to any further acts of terror.





He invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, emphasising that while Gandhi taught the nation to stand for its values without fear, this does not mean passive acceptance of violence. Tharoor underscored that freedom from fear is a fundamental right India must defend, especially in the face of attacks by those seeking to achieve political or religious objectives through terror.





Tharoor’s remarks were particularly critical of Pakistan, which he accused of harbouring and supporting terrorists responsible for attacks on Indian soil. He highlighted the Pahalgam terror attack as part of a cynical strategy by the Pakistani military to undermine both India and the booming tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir.





Tharoor noted that the presence of high-ranking Pakistani military and police officials at the funerals of terrorists killed in India’s Operation Sindoor—including individuals listed by the United Nations Sanctions Committee—demonstrates Pakistan’s complicity and support for terrorism. He argued that such public mourning for designated terrorists by uniformed personnel is proof of state involvement, contradicting Pakistan’s claims of innocence.





The delegation, which included representatives from various political parties such as the Lok Janshakti Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Telugu Desam Party, BJP, Shiv Sena, and former diplomats, met with the President of the Republic of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, and the Panama Assembly President, Dana Castaneda. These meetings aimed to present a unified national stand and to seek international solidarity against terrorism.





Tharoor explained that Operation Sindoor was launched only after India waited to see if Pakistan would take action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack. When no action was forthcoming, India targeted terrorist bases inside Pakistan, demonstrating its resolve to ensure that such acts do not go unpunished.





Tharoor’s strong words and the delegation’s efforts reflect a broader national consensus on the need for a firm response to cross-border terrorism. He stressed that India is not interested in war but will not hesitate to act in self-defense and to protect its interests. The delegation’s global outreach, which includes visits to several countries, is intended to convey India’s calibrated and precise approach to counter-terrorism, while also building international support for its cause.





Despite his firm stance, Tharoor’s comments have drawn criticism from within his own party, with some Congress leaders accusing him of endorsing the Modi government’s policies on counter-terrorism. However, Tharoor has clarified that his remarks were focused on the need for a united national response and the importance of holding not only terrorists but also their enablers accountable.





The delegation’s mission and Tharoor’s statements highlight India’s determination to project a unified and resolute front against terrorism on the global stage, while seeking to rally international support for its fight against cross-border terror.





Based On ANI Report







