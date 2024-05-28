



Srinagar: Security forces busted a militant hideout in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.





They said the hideout was busted at Awara forest during a joint search operation of Army and Police following a specific input.





“ The hideout was located in a dense forest area of Awra. During the search, a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores was recovered,” officials said.





(With Agency Inputs)







