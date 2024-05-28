



New Delhi: Indian Oil on Monday that that it has handed over a state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel cell bus to the Indian Army for use in Delhi-NCR. On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Indian Oil and the Indian Army to pioneer the deployment of hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy-duty e-mobility.





This partnership aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly transportation solutions, Indian Oil said in a official statement.





The handing over and signing ceremony was held at the National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi, in the presence of Chief of Army Staff (CDS) General Manoj Pande (PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC); Indian Oil's Chairman SM Vaidya and senior officials of Indian Oil and Indian Army.





On the occasion, CDS shared his thoughts on collaboration stating, "The partnership between Indian Oil and the Indian Army spans over six decades and is built on an unbreakable bond of trust. The Indian Army is committed to exploring and adopting innovative technologies that enhance our operational capabilities while ensuring environmental sustainability. We will be testing one of the hydrogen buses, and I must thank Indian Oil for choosing the Indian Army as their partner."





While Indian Oil's Chairman expressed his enthusiasm about this initiative, stating, "It is indeed a very momentous day today that a bus which is part of the green hydrogen fuel cell bus fleet will now be operated by the Indian Army. This collaboration with the Indian Army is a landmark step towards a greener and more sustainable future. Indian Oil is currently operating 15 fuel cell buses in the Delhi-NCR region accumulating a total mileage of 3,00,000 kilometers i.e. 20,000 kms on each bus.”





According to Indian Oil, this initiative aims to promote hydrogen and fuel cell technology for heavy-duty e-mobility, positioning the Indian Army as a pioneer in evaluating this technology in collaboration with Indian Oil, the premier energy company of India. The project will assess the performance of fuel cell electric buses for public transit in the demanding climatic conditions of the Delhi NCR region, analyzing the impact of local fuel and air quality on the performance of fuel cell systems and vehicles. Additionally, it will evaluate the effectiveness, longevity, and operational reliability of fuel cell buses intended for public fleet utilization.





"This initiative marks a pivotal step in the journey towards sustainable transportation, setting a precedent for future collaborations aimed at advancing green hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in India," Indian Oil further added.





Our Bureau







