

A point to note and a word of caution to consider and with reference to past opinions, the military experts in this report are no big fans of the BJP neither of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The politicians are also from the opposition parties

The Agniveer scheme, a recruitment initiative for the Indian armed forces, has faced significant opposition from various quarters, including military experts and political leaders, since its inception in June 2022. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Major General Bishamber Dayal (Retd) strongly criticised the scheme, asserting that it should be scrapped entirely due to its detrimental impact on national security and rural youth aspirations.





Brigadier V. Mahalingam (Retd) echoed Dayal's concerns, pointing out the operational inefficiencies and security risks introduced by the scheme. He argued that having two sets of rules for Agniveer recruits and regular jawans within the same battalion undermines unit cohesion and effectiveness, critical for combat readiness and success.





Mahalingam stressed that the motivation and training required for effective infantry units cannot be achieved within the short tenure proposed by the Agniveer scheme.





Similarly, G.M. Shaheen of JD(U) and Abbas Haider of the Samajwadi Party (SP) criticised the scheme, with Shaheen urging the government to reconsider its approach and Haider reiterating his party's commitment to scrapping the scheme.





The Agniveer scheme, introduced in June 2022 by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, aimed to provide for the induction of youths between the ages of 17.5-21 years into the armed forces for a period of four years. Of these recruits, 75% would be released at the end of four years with a one-time pension payout, while the remaining 25% would be retained for 15 more years.





Below are the excerpts of the interview.





Q: There is an opportunity for the Opposition and also those in the armed forces who are not happy with the Agniveer scheme to lay out the issues fair and square, black and white, on paper. What do you think is the problem with this scheme? Do you think it needs modification or should it be scrapped completely?





Dayal: Agniveer is a scheme which needs to be scrapped completely, thrown to the dustbin. This is a scheme which is fraught with dangers of the national security — it weakens the national security, it weakens the youth movement in India, rural India particularly, where the youth look up to the armed forces as a stable profession for them, as a profession of pride for them.





Everybody cannot become engineers, everybody cannot become doctors. Our education system in the villages is not so good that children in 5th or 6th class can decide to become an engineer. So they'll end up doing 10th or 12th class, but they have the passion to serve the country, they have the passion to serve the army.





There's nothing good about this scheme. It was forced upon us, it was thrust upon the armed forces, there was no consultation. When a government brings a scheme which does not see through the terms and conditions of the man those who are going to serve, that is criminal.





Q: When it comes to joining the armed forces, there are many youths across rural India, in villages across the country, who want to join the armed forces. They look up to it as the most important job opportunity for them, or perhaps sometimes the only job opportunity. Do you think this scheme makes the armed forces less attractive?





Mahalingam: People are very keen to join the armed forces, no doubt. That is a good sign. But nevertheless, has there been any instance where we have run an army with two sets of rules for the jawans serving in the same battalion?





In the case of Agniveer, we have one set of rules for the Agniveer jawans and another set of rules for the normal jawans, both required to fight a battle. The unfortunate part is that people brought in this scheme primarily to see that the strength of the armed forces is increased at a lower cost.





So when the numbers are increased, numbers only sort of cause crowd. It doesn't bring about a cohesive integrated infantry unit, as those are the ones who fight and win war. The motivation of winning wars comes because of the training and the association and this cannot be achieved in a matter of 3-4 years. Therefore, we are trying to waste money at the cost of national security, at the cost of winning wars.





Q: How do you see the Agniveer scheme as it stands? What has been JDU's message to the BJP on the impact of the Agniveer scheme?





Shaheen: We have said, Agniveer scheme doesn't suit (us), it is not a perfect thing. We need a strong force, a strong country and for that purpose, this Agniveer doesn't help us. So, it is important that government rethinks about this scheme.





Q: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav made it very clear that this scheme should be scrapped. Once the Parliament proceedings begin, do you feel this is the number one agenda that Akhilesh Yadav would like to take up and do you feel that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc should also take up in Parliament?





Haider: I totally agree with Major General Dayal and Brigadier Mahalingam on this. As far as Samajwadi Party is concerned, from day one, we have been demanding that the scheme be scrapped. As far as Indian Army is concerned, it is not just about employment, army is a lifestyle, it is the pride of our nation and we cannot take these things so easily. As far as Samajwadi Party and I.N.D.I.A. is concerned, we will work as hard as we can till the time this Agniveer scheme is scrapped.





(With Reporting by CNBC-TV18)







