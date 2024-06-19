



The ASMI submachine gun, developed by Lokesh Machines Ltd., is poised for service in the Indian Army. Lokesh Machines Ltd. has secured a contract to supply 550 ASMI submachine guns to the Para (Special Forces) of the Indian Army. This marks a significant milestone as the ASMI is the first domestically designed and manufactured weapon to be officially inducted into the Indian Army. The ASMI submachine gun is intended for close-quarters combat and can be used by various personnel, including heavy weapon detachments, tank and aircraft crews, drivers, and radio or radar operators.





Features And Design





The ASMI submachine gun is a 9x19mm calibre weapon. It was designed as a replacement for the 1A Carbine, which is India's domestically produced copy of the Sterling submachine gun. The ASMI is manufactured by Lokesh Machines Ltd. and is made using aerospace-grade aluminum for a lightweight and reliable design. It has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Order And Induction





Lokesh Machines Ltd. has received an order worth ₹4.26 crore from the Northern Command of the Indian Army for 550 ASMI submachine guns. This order highlights the Army's confidence in the ASMI. The ASMI has also been delivered to other organizations for testing and induction, including the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Assam Rifles. The ASMI submachine gun has successfully completed user trials and is expected to be used by Special Forces.





Conclusion





The ASMI submachine gun, developed by Lokesh Machines Ltd., is set to be inducted into the Indian Army. ASMI is derived from the Sanskrit word Asmita, which means pride, self-respect, and hard work. The ASMI will serve as a cheaper alternative to imports, such as the Brügger & Thomet MP-9, Heckler & Koch MP-5 and Uzi, with an ASMI costing only a third as much as an HK-MP5. This domestically designed and manufactured weapon will be used by the Para (Special Forces) of the Indian Army for close-quarters combat. The ASMI submachine gun features a lightweight and reliable design, and it has received positive feedback from security forces. This development marks a significant milestone in India's defence manufacturing efforts.





