



New Delhi: During the oath-taking ceremony of the Narendra Modi government on Sunday, the national capital will get same level of security as was accorded during the G-20 event in September last year.





The air defence will be multi-layered to bring down any aerial threats. A specified radius around Delhi will be under radar surveillance and specialised planes with on-board electronic surveillance means would be air borne. Fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will be on combat patrol. And several air bases in north and western India will have jets on readiness mode, sources said.





All communication will be coordinated by a dedicated air defence centre being set up for the event. It will take a live feed from radars, planes and UAVs through IAF Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which is an automated system for air defence.





Apart from this, three layers missiles are ready at stations to bring down any threat through the air. These will be for short-range threats —up to ten kms away; medium range threats – up to 30 kms to 50 kms away and finally the longer range of threats. These missile systems are connected to the IACCS.





On ground, armed commandoes of the central armed police forces and Delhi Police will guard the routes. Snipers will be on roof tops of adjacent buildings while drones will provide real time surveillance to commanders at stations on ground.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







