



According to information published by Chinese media on June 12, 2024, a 6,200-ton new vessel, featuring an 18-unit underwater vertical launch system, has been revealed as a model of the Type 093B nuclear submarine, reported Army Recognition.





Photos shared by enthusiasts depict a detailed model of a new Chinese submarine. The base of the model bears the inscription "CSSC China Shipbuilding Group," indicating its origin. The nameplate identifies it as a "new nuclear submarine model," suggesting it represents the Type 093B attack nuclear submarine. Given the model's detailed construction, it likely reflects a submarine that has reached a certain level of operational capability.





The submarine model features a teardrop-shaped design with a slightly humped back. It includes an integrated sonar station at the bow and a signature integrated optical-electronic mast on the sail. The stern showcases a ducted pump-jet propulsion system, enhancing the vessel's sleek appearance. The nameplate details a length of 126 meters, a width of 11 meters, an underwater speed of 30 knots, and a displacement of 6,200 tons, with missile ranges extending up to 2,500 kilometers.





The Type 093B's pump-jet propulsion system enables it to reach speeds comparable to the 055 destroyer, making 30 knots the minimum speed standard for future blue-water fleet vessels. This capability ensures the submarine can effectively integrate into carrier strike groups. Notably, the submarine's midsection houses the underwater vertical launch units.





With a range of 2,500 kilometers, the missiles aboard the 093B likely include the latest submarine-launched version of the YJ-21, surpassing the YJ-12A and YJ-16, which have ranges of 500 and 600 kilometers, respectively.





The vertical launch system appears to use the larger 850mm canisters, resulting in a minor humped back on the model. There are two differing accounts of the launch unit configuration: one suggests an 18-cell array (6x3), while another proposes a 24-cell array (8x3). Regardless, both configurations maintain three rows of launch cells.





Even with 18 launch units, a salvo of YJ-21 missiles with a 2,500-kilometer range poses a significant threat, capable of challenging even aircraft carriers operating beyond the 2,000-kilometer range of carrier-based aircraft.





(With Reporting by Army Recognition)







