



With ₹ 800 Crore Order Book: DCX System a aerospace and defence company bagged an order worth ₹32,20,87,939





The company is a major Indian Offset Partner for the "IAI Group" from Israel, specializing in manufacturing electronic sub-systems, cables, and wire harness assemblies for the Indian defence market.





DCX Systems specializes in System Integration and Cable & Wire Harnessing. The company has recently secured contracts worth ₹32,20,87,939 from both domestic and overseas clients. These contracts involve supplying Cable & Wire Harness Assemblies, with completion expected within 12 months.





The company is primarily focused on system integration, manufacturing various cables, wire harness assemblies, and kitting. They have gained recognition as a prominent Indian Offset Partner (IOP) for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly in the aerospace and defence manufacturing sector.





The company is one of the largest Indian Offset Partners for ELTA Systems Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries Limited, System Missiles, and Space Division (collectively known as the "IAI Group"), Israel, catering to the Indian defence market for manufacturing electronic sub-systems, cables, and wire harness assemblies.





(With Agency Inputs)







