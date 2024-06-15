



A woman-led start-up has achieved a breakthrough in biometric authentication technology with 'Divya Drishti', an AI-based tool that combines facial recognition and gait analysis, announced the defence ministry on Friday.





This cutting-edge solution, developed by Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt Ltd, sets a new standard in biometric authentication by offering enhanced accuracy and reliability. The start-up was founded by Shivani Verma after she won the prestigious 'Dare to Dream 2.0' contest organized by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Under the guidance of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR), a DRDO lab in Bangalore, 'Divya Drishti' provides a multi-faceted and robust authentication system that reduces false positives and identity fraud. The tool's versatile applications span defence, law enforcement, corporate, and public sectors. Samir V Kamat, DRDO Chairman, commended the start-up's achievement, highlighting it as a step towards realizing the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the defence and aerospace industry.





