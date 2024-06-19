



The Adani Group has set aside $2-2.5 billion for acquisitions in the defence sector over the next 2-3 years. Their focus includes drone technology companies in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which can be used for reconnaissance in hostile environments. Talks are ongoing, and a deal is likely in the next few months.





According to the report, there are ongoing talks with the drone technology firms, and a deal is likely in the next few months. With acquisitions Adani aims to fill the gap of more advanced technologies.





To recall, in year 2022 Adani Group acquired Alpha Design Technologies, a Bengaluru- based firm catering to the aerospace sector. This move bolstered Adani Group's technological capabilities. Last year in May, ISRO transferred the IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies, which was one of the two private players identified to receive the transfer of this technology through Interest Exploratory Note (IEN) published by ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).





Adani Group has also collaborate with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on various projects, including naval anti-ship missiles.





Earlier this month, Adani Defence & Aerospace and one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups in the UAE, EDGE Group, collaborate across strategic defence and military domains, combining their expertise in missiles, weapons, unmanned platforms, and cyber systems. The agreement explores setting up research and development facilities in India, the UAE, and other global markets, emphasizing technological advancements in the defence sector.





Additionally, Adani has invested in an ammunition factory in Kanpur and plans to establish counter-drone and missile facilities in Telangana. The company aim to bolster their technological capabilities, emphasizing unmanned systems, small arms, missiles, and indigenous artillery guns.





In January, Adani Defence & Aerospace recently achieved a significant milestone by unveiling its indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). This advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform boasts impressive features. It can fly for up to 36 hours continuously.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







