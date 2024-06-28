



SAP Aerospace, IIT-Jammu's deep-tech start-up founded and mentored by Dr. Shanmugadas K. P., has won the Dare to Dream 4.0 Innovation Contest organised under the TDF Scheme by DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, to encourage start-ups and individuals to come up with innovative defence and aerospace technologies.





The team had participated in the open category and won support to further develop their aero-engine technology for UCAVs.





