Indian Rafale fighter pilots begin joint exercises in Greece.





Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets have been stationed at the 117 Fighter Wing in Andravida for days. The air base is feverishly preparing for NATO's flagship Ramstein Flag exercise, which will be held for the first time outside Germany.





Since Thursday, four Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force have been stationed at the 117 Fighter Wing in Andravida. In fact, on Saturday, they carried out their first joint training with the Greek French-made Rafale and Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets of the 335 and 336 Squadrons from the 114th Fighter Wing.





In the exclusive images published by Enikos and photographed by Stamatis Pitta, 3 of the 4 Rafales that have landed in Greece can be seen. This is part of the joint training that will take place throughout the week.





Reconnaissance flights have already been completed, and from Monday, Greek and Indian fighter jets are expected to carry out more demanding scenarios in various terrains of the Greek Flight Information Region, culminating in passages through the Vouraikos Gorge.





The Indians were returning from the "RED FLAG 24 " exercise in the United States, and at the initiative of the Chief of the General Air Force, Lieutenant General Demosthenes Grigoriadis, who is in open communication with his Indian counterpart, it was agreed to land for a few days in Greece within the framework of the strategic relationship that is developing between the two countries.





In fact, according to confirmed information from Enikos, the dispatch of four Greek F-16s to India next September has already been agreed upon as part of strengthening the Athens-New Delhi defence axis.





At the same time, preparations are running at a feverish pace for the large NATO exercise Ramstein Flag, which will be held for the first time outside of Germany, with Greece being the first country to host it.





The choice of Greece was not accidental since the Air Force is one of the top in the alliance and has enormous experience. Greece has now established itself as a pillar of stability in the wider region of Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean, and this was noted.





Sixty-five fighters from allied countries will participate in the exercise, 15 of which will be F-35s from Italy and the US.





According to Enikos, Italy will participate with F-35 and Typhoon fighter jets. The USA will also participate with F-35s, but they will also have the aircraft carrier in the Ionian region, from which they will receive F-18s, while they will also have F-16s at 117 Air Base.





Equally important is Sweden's presence with Gripen fighter jets, an aircraft with which Hungary and the Czech Republic will also participate.





Portugal, Romania, Poland and Turkey will participate with F-16s, while France will have Rafale and Mirage 2000-5. The Germans will be present with Eurofighters.





The exercise is designed to strengthen NATO forces' readiness and capability in air and missile defence, electronic interference, and other businesses.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







