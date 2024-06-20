



The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and manufactured by various private and public sector firms in India, has attracted interest from European and Southeast Asian countries. This weapon system has been one of the first few Indian military terms to be exported to foreign countries, including Armenia. Private sector companies involved in the project include Larsen & Toubro, TATA Defence, and Economic Explosives Limited, according to a TOI report.





At the Eurosatory 2024 Defence Show in Paris, India's indigenous military technologies, including the Pinaka system, have garnered attention from European and Southeast Asian nations interested in acquiring these advanced systems. The Indian Army has a requirement of 23 regiments of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher as part of its larger artillery modernization plans.





The Pinaka system has also attracted interest from South American countries due to its capabilities. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is working on developing long-range rockets for the Pinaka system, which would be able to strike targets at distances of 120 km and 200 km.





India has been making serious efforts to promote defence exports, with defence exports reaching a record ₹21,083 crore (about USD 2.63 billion) in the financial year 2023-24, a growth of 32.5% over the previous fiscal year.





Overall, the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system has generated significant interest from various countries, showcasing the success of indigenous Indian military technologies in the global defence market.





Our Bureau







