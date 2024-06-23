



Global exhibitor Messe Stuttgart India on Wednesday said it has collaborated with the Indian Navy to revolutionize logistics infrastructure across the nation. The initiative aims at supporting the Indian Navy in addressing various logistics requirements and offering viable solutions by connecting with world-class LogiMAT India exhibitors, a statement said.





According to the statement, the Indian Navy will further initiate a tendering process to engage with the leading exhibiting organisations to evaluate and adopt the most viable solutions that align with their strategic objectives and operational requirements.





Messe Stuttgart India had organised a logistics solutions trade fair and exhibition LogiMAT India 2024, from February 28 to March 1, 2024.





Building upon the success of LogiMAT India 2024, Messe Stuttgart India is gearing up for an even more impactful edition with LogiMAT India 2025.





In a bid to modernize the Navy's logistics infrastructure, spanning over 60 warehouses nationwide, LogiMAT India's organizers conducted a site visit to Material Organisation, Indian Navy in Mumbai, to gain firsthand insights into the challenges faced and to collaborate with relevant industry players.





Exhibitors including Addverb Technologies, Armstrong Dematic, Racks and Rollers, Nilkamal Ltd, Accio Robotics, and Karcher Cleaning Systems were among those who extended their expertise and solutions to meet the Navy's requirements.





LogiMAT India'25 is scheduled from February 13-15, 2025 in Mumbai. With an anticipated 200+ exhibitors and a projected attendance of 15,000+ visitors, the event is poised to set new benchmarks in the logistics industry.





As anticipation mounts for LogiMAT India'25, this collaboration between Messe Stuttgart India and the Indian Navy exemplifies a commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in India's logistics landscape, propelling the nation towards greater heights of progress and prosperity, the statement said.





