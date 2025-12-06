



The second Hindustan Turbo Trainer 40 (HTT-40) series production aircraft, designated TH4002, has successfully completed its maiden flight at the Aircraft Manufacturing Division in Nasik.





This significant milestone marks the first aircraft produced at the newly established HAL Nasik facility, reflecting a major stride in India’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





The HTT-40 is a basic turboprop trainer designed to meet the Indian Air Force’s requirement for a modern, reliable training aircraft to replace the ageing fleet of HPT-32 Deepak trainers.





The successful flight of TH4002 demonstrates not only the maturity of the aircraft design but also the growing proficiency of HAL's manufacturing units in producing cutting-edge defence platforms.





Flight operations conducted at Nasik were closely monitored by HAL’s engineering and testing teams, ensuring all systems functioned within expected parameters. The maiden sortie included a series of routine checks on the aircraft’s avionics, powerplant, flight control systems, and aerodynamic performance, all of which met the stringent criteria established during earlier developmental phases.





This maiden flight assumes considerable significance as it signifies the operationalisation of the HAL facility at Nasik for series production of the HTT-40.





Previously, the initial prototype and earlier aircraft were mainly assembled at HAL’s Bangalore facility. Transferring production to Nasik is a deliberate step towards decentralisation, increasing capacity, and accelerating delivery schedules to the Indian Air Force.





From a strategic perspective, the HTT-40 program is critical for building self-reliance in defence aviation training platforms. The aircraft incorporates several advanced features, including a digital glass cockpit, modern navigation systems, and a robust turboprop engine designed to simulate the performance characteristics needed for transition to frontline fighter jets.





The successful flight of TH4002 also underscores significant progress in HAL’s indigenous manufacturing infrastructure. The Nasik division, which has been upgraded with state-of-the-art assembly lines and quality control processes, is now fully capable of handling high-precision aerospace production.





This facility will likely play an increasingly important role in future HAL projects and augment India’s strategic aerospace manufacturing base.





Going forward, this development will expedite the phased induction of HTT-40 trainers into the Indian Air Force, replacing older platforms and enhancing pilot training effectiveness. With the aircraft’s robust design and indigenous production, the programme aligns closely with the government’s Make in India initiative, prioritising domestic defence manufacturing and technological autonomy.





The maiden flight also serves as a morale booster for all stakeholders involved in the HTT-40’s development, from DRDO design teams to HAL engineers and test pilots. Continued flight testing and production are expected to proceed according to the established timelines, paving the way for timely delivery and operational clearance by the Indian Air Force.





The milestone achieved by TH4002 at Nasik represents a convergence of technological expertise, manufacturing excellence, and strategic vision in Indian defence aviation. It stands as a testament to the country's evolving aerospace ecosystem and the growing emphasis on indigenisation in military aircraft development and production.





HAL News







