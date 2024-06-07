



NEW DELHI: In a recent telephone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, thanking PM Modi for the successful win for the third term. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





PM Modi warmly recalled his visit to Australia in March 2023, where he met with PM Albanese, and their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi last September.





India and Australia share a strong bond, underpinned by shared values of pluralistic, Westminster-style democracies, Commonwealth traditions, expanding economic engagement, and increasing high-level interactions.





The bilateral trade between India and Australia has grown significantly in recent years. In FY23, the trade stood at US$ 25.9 billion, with India being Australia’s 9th largest trading partner and Australia being India’s 13th largest trading partner. Major exports from India to Australia include petroleum products, engineering goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparels, and gems and jewellery. India’s major imports from Australia include mineral coal, coke, and briquettes, natural and precious pearls, and bulk mineral and ores.





Recent high-level engagements have further deepened the bilateral relationship. In November 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi, reiterating their commitment to enhance bilateral defence relations. The Indian Navy also participated in a trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Royal Australian Navy and the Indonesian Navy, fostering collaboration for regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.





The two countries have an array of institutional mechanisms in place to promote cooperation, including high-level visits, annual meetings of Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue, 2+2 Defence and Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue, and Joint Trade & Commerce Ministerial Commission.





PM Modi and PM Albanese agreed to work closely on shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region, reflecting the importance both countries place on a free, open, and rules-based order in the region.





(With Agency Inputs)







