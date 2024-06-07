The test launch of the Agnibaan rocket from the Sriharikota Range – SHAR, on May 30





The Indian Space Research Organisation has said that it has been extending its technical support and sharing its expertise to facilitate a vibrant space ecosystem in India.





Days after the successful launch of the suborbital mission Agnibaan SOrTeD, conducted by Indian start-up Agnikul Cosmos, the space agency said its support for the recent mission showcases the organisation’s willingness to support and nurture private start-ups in India’s space sector.





“For the Agnibaan mission, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, supported the selection of a suitable site for suborbital flight and assisted in setting up the Launchpad and Control Centre. A robust network for seamless data and communication between the launch pad, the Control Centre, and the ISRO Control Centre was facilitated,” ISRO said.





It added that SHAR developed comprehensive safety plans and procedures to ensure all operations are conducted safely and efficiently.





“They coordinated launch clearances and NOTAM for all launch attempts and provided extensive range systems, including tracking, timing, real-time data processing, and master control operations. Additionally, SHAR supplied historical wind data for flight planning and real-time atmospheric data for launch commit criteria, alongside crucial logistics support for system realization and launch campaigns,” it added.





It said that the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) provided its expertise and facilitated 15-second hot testing of the semi-cryogenic engine.





“They conducted acoustic tests for the launch vehicle’s inter-tank structure at CSIR-NAL’s state-of-the-art acoustic testing facility. The mission design underwent thorough verification and validation by VSSC,” it said.





VSSC provided a comprehensive end-to-end Flight Termination System, including pyro charges, batteries, telecommand decoders, and tracking transponders, ensuring the mission’s range safety. It extended on-site support for assembly, integration, wiring, and last-minute pyro operations during the launch campaign, pre-countdown, and countdown phases.





ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) provided telemetry and tracking support for this launch through a Memorandum of Understanding with the start-up. Detailed discussions between the teams led to the finalization of critical systems, including the onboard telemetry system configuration and the tracking ground station network. ISTRAC supported the launch campaign from its two ground stations at Sriharikota, offering integration, testing, and real-time tracking. They developed and deployed Vehicle Data Acquisition software to filter real-time data flow to the control centre and display systems. On the day of launch, ISTRAC’s ground station network provided real-time support, confirming the successful launch.





(With Agency Inputs)







