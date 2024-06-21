



New York: Ahead of International Day of Yoga, 'Solstice at Times Square' showcased widespread enthusiasm for yoga in New York City on Thursday. A large number of people participated in the day-long celebration of Yoga at Times Square.









In a press release, the Consulate General of India in New York said, "Consulate General of India in New York, in partnership with Times Square Alliance, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at the iconic Times Square of New York City, on June 20, 2024."

"The day-long celebration of Yoga, also known as 'Solstice at Times Square', featured seven yoga sessions, in which about 10,000 people from across nationalities participated, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm for yoga in New York City and the US," it added.



The Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, greeted the participants and highlighted the benefits of Yoga for both physical health and spiritual well-being, as well as its role in promoting harmony with nature.









Speaking at the event, Binaya Pradhan said, "Today we are celebrating International Day of Yoga at the Times Square along with our RR partner which is Times Square Alliance. As you could see, we have yoga participants from several nationalities, and this is going to go on for the entire day today. We are expecting about 8,000 to 10,000 participants who do yoga today along with us. I'm really happy that this year, the theme of the yoga day is yoga for self and society. I'm sure this is going to inspire everybody who is participating here today and around other different parts of the US."







