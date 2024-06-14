



The Jammu & Kashmir Police have raised an alert for security formations in Rajouri-Poonch belt and Jammu districts to prepare for possible “suicide attacks” by militants in the next 48 hours.





In an internal cable (communication) raised by the police in Jammu on June 12, the Army in Poonch, CRPF and BSF in Jammu, top police officials in the Rajouri-Poonch and Udhampur-Reasi range were asked “to remain vigilant”.





“Inputs received from reliable sources (say) that terrorists are planning suicidal attack on security forces, camps, installations, particularly in Sunderbani, Nowshera, Lamberi, Akhnoor and Domana areas of Rajouri district and Jammu districts in next 48 hours, you are requested to brief the lower formations to remain extra vigilant,” reads the communication.





The alert comes in the wake of four attacks in the past five days. Nine civilians, one CRPF Jawan and two terrorists were killed in four terror attacks in the Jammu division since Sunday.





Two gunfights were reported from the Chenab Valley’s Doda district where two groups of terrorists opened fire on checkpoints at Gandoh and Chattergala area, leaving seven security personnel injured.





The police have released sketches of four terrorists believed to be active in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh. A reward of ₹5 lakh was announced for those who will provide information.





In Reasi, the police detained 50 individuals in connection with the attack on a pilgrims’ bus in the Kanda area, which left nine dead. “Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may be potentially involved in orchestrating the attack. To ensure a comprehensive probe, search operations have been expanded to encompass the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore. These operations aim to uncover further evidence and apprehend terrorists who may be hiding in these remote regions,” the police said.





Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, urged the public “to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately”.





Preparing A Befitting Reply: J&K DGP





J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain on Thursday said the security agencies were preparing “a befitting reply to foreign terrorists in the Jammu region”.





“When terror handlers fail to recruit locals in Kashmir and Jammu, the intent of the enemy is to recruit locals across the Line of Control and push them inside our territory to disrupt peace and kill people,” Mr. Swain said. He said the security agencies were “mapping resources to counter foreign terrorism in the Jammu region”. “We will give them a befitting reply,” he said.





Mr. Swain said the number of foreign terrorists is not large but highlighted that the Jammu region “has a difficult terrain comprising forests, streams and hillocks, etc.” “Terrorism will be defeated in the Jammu region like between 1995 to 2005. Those supporting terrorists will repent,” he said.





(With Agency Inputs)







