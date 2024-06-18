



New Delhi: US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), on Monday.





After the iCET meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, US NSA Jake Sullivan briefed PM Modi on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the iCET, such as "semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, telecom, defence, critical minerals, space, among others," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.





PM Modi met US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Monday and stressed India's commitment to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





PM Narendra Modi took to X, stating that India is committed to strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries for global good.





"Met US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good," he said in a post on X.





PM Modi further expressed satisfaction at the speed and scale of the growing bilateral partnership in all areas and the convergence of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.





He also recalled his recent positive interaction with US President Biden at the G7 Summit.





"PM reaffirmed commitment to continue to strengthen Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the global good and take it to greater heights in the new term," the release stated.





Earlier in the day, US NSA Sullivan and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the annual meeting of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) between the two countries.





The delegation-level talks were held in the national capital.





This was the second iCET meeting between the two countries and is being held over two days on June 17 and 18.





Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Jake Sullivan and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.





Jaishankar expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between India and the US will continue to advance strongly in the near term.





"Delighted to welcome US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues. Confident that India-US strategic partnership will continue to advance strongly in our new term," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





It is the first visit of a senior US official after the Modi government came to power for a third term.





