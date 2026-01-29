



Alpha Design Technologies Ltd (ADTL), a Bangalore-based defence firm, has achieved a significant milestone by completing a major upgrade of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) ageing Pechora surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.





This upgrade aligns with the Indian government's drive to modernise legacy military hardware through indigenous capabilities, enhancing the nation's air defence infrastructure. The revamped Pechora now features full digitisation, promising to bolster India's defences against diverse aerial threats, from low-flying drones to swift fighter jets.





It will integrate into Mission Sudarshan Chakra, an expansive initiative to create a multi-layered air defence shield.





Originally a Soviet-era system inducted in the 1970s, the Pechora has served reliably for nearly five decades but struggled with obsolescence amid rapid technological advances.





Sustaining such vintage platforms grew increasingly challenging, prompting the IAF to initiate a comprehensive upgrade program.





ADTL emerged as the key partner, leveraging its prior experience with armed forces projects, following a ₹591.3 crore contract signed on 25 September 2020.





The firm has a strong track record, producing indigenous gear like thermal imaging fire control units, software-defined radios, handheld laser target designators, and missile launch detection systems.





Its Aerial Targeting System, SkyStriker, notably contributed to Operation Sindoor.





User trials for the first fully upgraded Pechora took place successfully at the Pokhran range from 6 November to 26 December 2025, as confirmed by Wing Commander (retd) Vishal Anand, ADTL's program director.





These tests validated the system's operational readiness in real-field conditions.





Group Captain Raghavendra Aroor (Retd), ADTL's chief operating officer, hailed it as a pioneering effort: the first by an Indian company to modernise a legacy Russian weapon system and the first private firm to execute successful SAM launches.





This achievement proves that imported old systems can be upgraded domestically to contemporary standards at a fraction of new platform costs, yielding major savings and heightened readiness.





For the IAF, it sustains combat prowess during the shift to cutting-edge technologies.





ADTL CEO Hariprasad and CFO KS Ramesh noted that the upgraded Pechora will play a vital role in Sudarshan Chakra and open doors for the firm in global defence markets.







The operators' cabin now boasts modern displays, data collection tools, and health monitoring systems, slashing crew requirements. Mechanical components of the missile complex underwent refurbishment or replacement.

This upgrade not only extends the Pechora's life but also exemplifies India's self-reliance in defence, reducing import dependence.





Key enhancements include complete digitisation of the missile's tracking radar. A new transmitter has been installed. The entire receiver chain shifted from outdated valve and transistor parts to advanced chips.