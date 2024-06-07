



Zen Technologies announced the successful delivery of its innovative Zen Anti-Drone System with Hard-Kill (Zen ADS HK) capabilities to the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, Odisha. This marks a significant milestone in bolstering India's defence capabilities against drone threats, reported CapitalMarkets.





Building upon its proven soft kill anti-drone systems deployed by the Indian Air Force, Zen ADS HK offers a new layer of protection. This advanced system integrates seamlessly with existing legacy defence infrastructure, featuring a state-of-the-art Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) designed and developed in-house by Zen. The EOTS combines a day camera, thermal camera, and a Laser Range Finder (LRF) for effective all-weather auto-tracking.





Modules Of Multi Sensor Setup Include:





RF Based Drone Detector (RFDD) Video Based Drone Identification & Tracking (VDIT) RADAR Data Fusion And Command Centre (DFCC) Drone RF Jammer (DRFJ) Hard Kill





RF Based Drone Detector (RFDD)





RFDD detects the drone using Radio Frequency (RF) communication between drone and Ground control centre (GCC). This System is on continuous search mode on wide band of frequencies that are typically used by Drone and its GCC. Whenever a frequency of interest is identified, the system locks and monitors the signal. Based on the identified signal, system estimates the direction of Drone and its GCC. An array of receive antenna is used for estimation of direction of signal.





Video based Drone Identification & Tracking (VDIT)





The day and night camera sensors are mounted on an automatic servo-based positioning system. This system receives commands for position from RFDD. Once positioned in the direction of interest, captures video and images of drone. VDIT is capable of capturing and tracking video up to a range of 3 Km. Video feeds are given to software module and video processing algorithms in the software automatically confirm the presence of drone and imitate tracking.



