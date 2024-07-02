



The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed over ground workers from Kathua for their involvement in the July 8 Army bus attack that killed five soldiers





The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two over ground workers of the Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed.





According to the details, the two were arrested from Kathua in the Union Territory.





Police said the arrested accused were linked to the terror attack on Indian Army vehicles in Kathua on July 8, which claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured five others.





The accused were identified as Liaqat and Raj, and were charged with arranging food for terrorists and facilitating communication with their handlers in Pakistan.





Interrogation with the two is on.





In a press release, the Kathua Police confirmed the arrest of two overground workers for supporting terror-related activities.





"These individuals were also found to have purposefully withheld crucial information by not disclosing it to police in time. Both individuals deliberately chose not to disclose vital information to the police, thereby obstructing efforts to prevent terrorist actions," the release read.





The police also said they questioned nearly 100 individuals in connection with the case.





Preventive measures were also taken against more than 40 individuals, the release stated.





"The arrest of these overground workers is a testament to our resolve. We urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station or dial 100 or 9858034100," the release said.





Meanwhile, Army schools located inside the defence instillations in Jammu were ordered closed for the next two days, as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.





A high alert was also sounded at Army camps and other other defence instillations in the Union Territory.





On July 8, the terrorists targeted Army trucks near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, around 3.30 pm.





A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was among the five personnel killed in the attack.





Five other soldiers were injured and hospitalised.





(With Inputs From Agencies)





