The K-53949 Typhoon-K is a 4x4 mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle developed for the safe transportation of troops and military cargo in areas with a high risk of mines





According to Rishav Gupta on July 4, 2024, India's Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (ANVL) is set to license produce the Russian K-53949 Typhoon-K, a 4x4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle developed by Remdiesel, a subsidiary of KamAZ.





The Typhoon-K is a family of armoured vehicles developed under the Typhoon MRAP program, which is part of the Russian Federation Armed Forces' plan to produce military vehicles. The Typhoon-K vehicles are designed to provide integrated logistics support to combined arms and special units, including peacekeeping formations, in various environments. They can be used for troop transport, carrying personnel and military cargo, and can serve as the basic chassis for mounting various technical systems and weapons.

The Typhoon-K vehicles offer enhanced armouring, including mine protection of the chassis bottom against antipersonnel, anti-tank, and improvised explosive devices. They feature special seats and other design features to reduce the negative effects on the crew and troops in the event of an explosive device detonation. The vehicles provide a high level of ballistic protection through the use of sandwich armour consisting of inner conventional armour steel and new-generation outer ceramic armour.





The K-53949 Typhoon-K 4x4, could become a potential candidate to fulfil the army's armoured vehicle requirements, competing with the Mahindra ASLV and the potentially forthcoming TATA LAMV. The Indian Army is set to acquire 800 Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMVs) to meet the needs of the Mechanised Infantry and Armoured Corps. Companies such as Ashok Leyland, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, TATA, and Mahindra have submitted bids. The LAMVs are expected to feature high mobility, modern protection, and the ability to carry significant payloads, all requirements potentially fitted for the Typhoon-K.





Recently, a contract worth ₹1,056 crore ($126.5 million) was signed with Mahindra Defence Systems for 1,300 Armoured Light Specialist Vehicles (ALSVs). These vehicles will be delivered over four years and will be used to carry medium machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, and anti-tank guided missiles. The ALSVs offer comprehensive protection against small arms fire and IEDs. The Indian Army has also ordered Kalyani M4 4x4 armoured vehicles for emergency procurement. These vehicles are designed for high-altitude and harsh terrain operations, featuring advanced protection and mobility. These acquisitions are part of a broader strategy to modernize and indigenize the Indian Army's vehicle fleet, which includes the production of Russian vehicles under license by AVNL.





The Indian company has previously manufactured several Russian-designed military vehicles, including the T-90 Bhishma Main Battle Tank.



