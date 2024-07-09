



Moscow: Noting that terrorism is "horrible and disgusting", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India has been facing the menace for over 40 years and said that he can imagine "how deep the pain is" when terror incidents occurred in Dagestan.





PM Modi strongly condemned all kinds of terrorism during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





"In the last 40-50 years, India has been facing terrorism. How horrible and disgusting terrorism is, we have been facing for the last 40 years. So, when terror incidents occurred in Moscow, when terror incidents occurred in Dagestan, I can imagine how deep its pain would be. I strongly condemn all kinds of terrorism," PM Modi said during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





He also spoke about his meeting with Putin at his President's House on Monday. He noted that the whole world is focused on his visit to Russia.





Stressing that there is no solution in the battlefield, PM Modi said, "As a friend, I have always said that for the future of our new generation, peace is the most important thing. But I also know that there is no solution in the battlefield. Peace talks do not succeed between bombs, guns and bullets. And we have to use the means of talks to adopt the path of peace."





PM Modi said that everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is a loss of lives. He further stated that it is "heart-wrenching" when innocent children are dying.





PM Modi said, "Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks - everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense. I also held a detailed discussion with you over this."





He noted that the talks between the two nations have been going on for 25 years. However, the entire world is focused on his visit to Russia.





PM Modi said, "The bilateral talks between the two nations have been going on for 25 years. We have met 22 times. This is such a meeting that the focus of the entire world is on this visit of mine. The entire world is drawing out different meanings of this visit."





Speaking about his meeting with Putin at the President's House, PM Modi stated, "You invited me to your residence and as a true friend, we stayed together for 4-5 hours and talked about many issues. I was happy that we were able to discuss our thoughts about Ukraine with an open mind and with great respect. We tried to respectfully understand each other's thoughts."





He said that India during the G20 raised the voice of the Global South. PM Modi said that he presented the Global South's desire for peace in the world.





On Monday, PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an informal meeting at President's House. Putin welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders shared a warm hug before proceeding to hold the meeting.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, accompanied the two leaders, during the visit at Rosatom Pavilion.





Putin welcomed PM Modi at the venue and the two leaders warmly greeted each other. The two leaders then took a tour of the Rosatom Pavilion at VDNKH. PM Modi was seen interacting with the officials.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Russia, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.





In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice and indomitable human courage."





PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.





"Strengthening bonds with our own! PM @narendramodi interacted with the Indian community in Russia today. PM shared his thoughts on 's rising global profile and its perception as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. He appreciated the community for being a strong pillar of bilateral ties between India and Russia. PM announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg," Jaiswal posted on X.





The Prime Minister stressed the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to Global Prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia.





Speaking about the special relationship between India and Russia, PM Modi said, "I am happy that India and Russia are working shoulder to shoulder to give new energy to Global Prosperity. All of you present here are giving new heights to the relations between India and Russia. You have contributed to Russian society with your hard work and honesty. I have Kayal (Admired) the unique relationship between India and Russia for decades."





Terming Russia as India's trusted friend, PM Modi noted that the ties between the two countries have always remained warm. He stated that the India-Russia relationship is built on a strong foundation of mutual trust and respect.





Highlighting the friendship between the two nations, PM Modi, "On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to every Indian's mind is India's partner in happiness and sorrow, India's trusted friend, our Russian friends call it 'drujva' and we call it 'Dosti'. No matter how much the temperature goes down to minus during the winter season in Russia, India-Russia friendship has always been in Plus, it has always been warm. This relationship is built on the strong foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect."





He also pointed out the old song 'Sir pe lal topi Russi' and spoke about the contribution of artists like Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty in strengthening the ties between the two countries.PM Modi said, "The song was once sung in every household here, 'Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani.' This song may have become old, but the sentiments are evergreen. Artists like Raj Kapoor, Mithun Da have strengthened the friendship between India and Russia."





Praising Russian President Vladimir Putin's contribution towards strengthening India-Russia ties, PM Modi said, "The strength of our relations has been tested many times and every time our friendship has emerged stronger. I would especially like to appreciate the leadership of my dear friend, President Putin. He has done a wonderful job to strengthen this partnership for more than two decades."





"This is the sixth time I have come to Russia in the last 10 years and in these years we have met each other 17 times. All these meetings have increased trust and respect. When our students were stuck in the conflict, President Putin helped us in getting them back to India. I once again thank the people of Russia and my friend, President Putin for it," the Prime Minister said.





PM Modi arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Monday where he was received by Denis Manturov, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation at the Vnukovo-II airport and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Indian community gave PM Modi a warm welcome at the hotel.





